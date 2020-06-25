All apartments in Columbia
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
5943 Gentle Call
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:50 AM

5943 Gentle Call

5943 Gentle Call · No Longer Available
Location

5943 Gentle Call, Columbia, MD 21029
River Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PRICE REDUCED! Motivated landlord! Large, clean, updated townhouse in Clarksville! - Priced to move! Dont miss this move-in ready gem! Sparkling spacious four bedroom home in highly sought after River Hill community, nestled in the Trifecta of top Howard County Blue Ribbon Schools Riverhill High School, Clarksville Middle and Clarksville Elementary.Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in a beautiful private community in Clarksville, this spacious and open home backs to a nature trail and trees. Featuring gleaming hardwood floors and high ceilings, the main floor opens to an entryway, coat closet, powder room, kitchen, breakfast room, living and dining room. Large windows and sliding doors open to a full sized deck in the back. Upstairs features a convenient laundry area and two large bedrooms, and a spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, his and her walk-in closets, and a private bathroom with jacuzzi tub, shower, and double vanities. The lower level features access to an attached garage, a family room with fireplace and sliding glass doors that walk-out to the backyard, as well as a fourth large bedroom and full bath, and additional separate space for storage and utility. Private and yet conveniently located--just a few minutes walk to the Riverhill Shopping Center, Columbia Gym and restaurants, and just minutes from 32 and I-95 by car. This home is sure to move fast!Landord is paying two mortgages and is highly motivated! Call todayto schedule a showing!

(RLNE2560255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5943 Gentle Call have any available units?
5943 Gentle Call doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5943 Gentle Call have?
Some of 5943 Gentle Call's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5943 Gentle Call currently offering any rent specials?
5943 Gentle Call is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5943 Gentle Call pet-friendly?
Yes, 5943 Gentle Call is pet friendly.
Does 5943 Gentle Call offer parking?
Yes, 5943 Gentle Call offers parking.
Does 5943 Gentle Call have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5943 Gentle Call does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5943 Gentle Call have a pool?
Yes, 5943 Gentle Call has a pool.
Does 5943 Gentle Call have accessible units?
No, 5943 Gentle Call does not have accessible units.
Does 5943 Gentle Call have units with dishwashers?
No, 5943 Gentle Call does not have units with dishwashers.
