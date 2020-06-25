5943 Gentle Call

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PRICE REDUCED! Motivated landlord! Large, clean, updated townhouse in Clarksville! - Priced to move! Dont miss this move-in ready gem! Sparkling spacious four bedroom home in highly sought after River Hill community, nestled in the Trifecta of top Howard County Blue Ribbon Schools Riverhill High School, Clarksville Middle and Clarksville Elementary.Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in a beautiful private community in Clarksville, this spacious and open home backs to a nature trail and trees. Featuring gleaming hardwood floors and high ceilings, the main floor opens to an entryway, coat closet, powder room, kitchen, breakfast room, living and dining room. Large windows and sliding doors open to a full sized deck in the back. Upstairs features a convenient laundry area and two large bedrooms, and a spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, his and her walk-in closets, and a private bathroom with jacuzzi tub, shower, and double vanities. The lower level features access to an attached garage, a family room with fireplace and sliding glass doors that walk-out to the backyard, as well as a fourth large bedroom and full bath, and additional separate space for storage and utility. Private and yet conveniently located--just a few minutes walk to the Riverhill Shopping Center, Columbia Gym and restaurants, and just minutes from 32 and I-95 by car. This home is sure to move fast!Landord is paying two mortgages and is highly motivated! Call todayto schedule a showing!



(RLNE2560255)