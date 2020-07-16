All apartments in College Park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

4705 Cherokee Street

4705 Cherokee Street · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4705 Cherokee Street, College Park, MD 20740
North College Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 3.5 baths, $1450 · Avail. now

$1,450

6 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
**ROOMS FOR RENT**
This Luxurious, Modern, New Construction townhome awaits you! Situated in College Park, MD, it is conveniently located near wonderful restaurants, bars, grocery stores, University of Maryland College Park sporting events, the National Harbor, Tanger Outlets, and much more. Have the convenience of being relatively close to D.C without paying the price of living directly in the City! This is one you would not want to miss out on! Send best offers as this home is not expected to last long on the market! $1450 per room, price negotiable.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4705-cherokee-st-college-park-md-20740-usa/58d3d96a-0264-4d5e-b65a-1596b50c6859

(RLNE5858591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4705 Cherokee Street have any available units?
4705 Cherokee Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4705 Cherokee Street have?
Some of 4705 Cherokee Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4705 Cherokee Street currently offering any rent specials?
4705 Cherokee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 Cherokee Street pet-friendly?
No, 4705 Cherokee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 4705 Cherokee Street offer parking?
Yes, 4705 Cherokee Street offers parking.
Does 4705 Cherokee Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4705 Cherokee Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 Cherokee Street have a pool?
No, 4705 Cherokee Street does not have a pool.
Does 4705 Cherokee Street have accessible units?
No, 4705 Cherokee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 Cherokee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4705 Cherokee Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4705 Cherokee Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4705 Cherokee Street has units with air conditioning.
