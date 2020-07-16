4705 Cherokee Street

Amenities

**ROOMS FOR RENT**

This Luxurious, Modern, New Construction townhome awaits you! Situated in College Park, MD, it is conveniently located near wonderful restaurants, bars, grocery stores, University of Maryland College Park sporting events, the National Harbor, Tanger Outlets, and much more. Have the convenience of being relatively close to D.C without paying the price of living directly in the City! This is one you would not want to miss out on! Send best offers as this home is not expected to last long on the market! $1450 per room, price negotiable.



