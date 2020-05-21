9418 GWYNNDALE DRIVE

Amenities

Hurry!!! Beautiful, Renovated, 2500+ 2 level SUN filled Rambler located very conveniently to major shopping centers and highways. This house offers an attached carport and a ramp for people with special needs to the front door. Interior offers main level hardwood flooring with recess lights thought the house. All new bathrooms and updated kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steel kitchen appliances. A huge basement for big events, a great room in the basement and a full bath in the basement. All new HVAC and HWH system.