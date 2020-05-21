All apartments in Clinton
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:45 AM

9418 GWYNNDALE DRIVE

9418 Gwynndale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9418 Gwynndale Drive, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Hurry!!! Beautiful, Renovated, 2500+ 2 level SUN filled Rambler located very conveniently to major shopping centers and highways. This house offers an attached carport and a ramp for people with special needs to the front door. Interior offers main level hardwood flooring with recess lights thought the house. All new bathrooms and updated kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steel kitchen appliances. A huge basement for big events, a great room in the basement and a full bath in the basement. All new HVAC and HWH system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9418 GWYNNDALE DRIVE have any available units?
9418 GWYNNDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 9418 GWYNNDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 9418 GWYNNDALE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9418 GWYNNDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9418 GWYNNDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9418 GWYNNDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9418 GWYNNDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 9418 GWYNNDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9418 GWYNNDALE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9418 GWYNNDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9418 GWYNNDALE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9418 GWYNNDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9418 GWYNNDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9418 GWYNNDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9418 GWYNNDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9418 GWYNNDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9418 GWYNNDALE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9418 GWYNNDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9418 GWYNNDALE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

