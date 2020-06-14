Apartment List
MD
/
clinton
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:24 AM

197 Apartments for rent in Clinton, MD with garage

Clinton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
8610 WENDY ST
8610 Wendy Street, Clinton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
LOCATION,LOCATION, LOCATION- Well maintained Brick Front Colonial located in Cheltenham Park.
Results within 1 mile of Clinton

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3500 Floral Park Rd
3500 Floral Park Road, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1651 sqft
Please click here to apply Quaint home nestled away on 4.5 acres of land. PET friendly and up to 3 pets. Fenced dog run.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7803 TALLINN CT
7803 Tallinn Court, Rosaryville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Home ready for new owner; price discount monthly of $50.00 for military or first responders Available August 15, 2020. Exquisite, well maintained 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage single family home. Fully finished walkout basement on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Results within 5 miles of Clinton
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
131 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,618
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
23 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,716
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,598
1437 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
21 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,968
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,364
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,123
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,801
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE
511 Silver Clipper Lane, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
2586 sqft
Beautiful luxury brownstone in the Potomac Overlook neighborhood of National Harbor. The four story luxury townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a large 4th floor loft and a 4th floor outdoor patio overlooking National Harbor and the Potomac River.

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
810 Fair Winds Way
810 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
2960 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedroom 5 bath Exquisitely Designed Townhome With Rooftop Terrace Overlooking the National Harbor and The Potomac River - Impressive end-unit townhome located in the heart of the National Harbor.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4703 OLD SOPER ROAD
4703 Old Soper Road, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1157 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom open concept condo. Gourmet kitchen with large island, perfect for entertaining. Also included is 2 assigned parking spaces inside parking garage.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
15504 John Dailey Road
15504 John Dailey Road, Accokeek, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3500 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in Accokeek.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1114 ELLINGWOOD DRIVE
1114 Ellingwood Drive, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
816 sqft
Available August 1st!! Very well maintained split foyer in established neighborhood. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Separate utility room being used as exercise room also. Oversized 1 car garage holds full size truck and more.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
2824 LEWIS AVENUE
2824 Lewis Ave, Suitland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1680 sqft
WELCOME to 4 Levels of Lush Living in a newly constructed home with lots of living space perfect for ENTERTAINING!! This **IMMEDIATE MOVE IN** with an open concept floor plan features a Rare ROOF TOP DECK adjoining the Fourth Floor highlighting a

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
15602 BEALLE HILL ROAD
15602 Bealle Hill Road, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1872 sqft
Beautifully maintained home! This home boosts of 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a half bath on the main level! Florida room! Hardwood floors! Fireplace in family room! Upgraded gourmet kitchen! Separate dining room! Kitchen eating area! Spacious

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2305 THORNKNOLL DRIVE
2305 Thornknoll Drive, Friendly, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
3526 sqft
Gourmet Kitchen w/granite countertop & island. Marble foyer. 2 Story Family Room & Foyer. Sun Room. Large 2- TieredDeck. Dlxe Master bath w/ Jacuzzi tub. Master Bdrm w/ sitting room, 2 walk-in closets & vaulted ceiling. 3 Car Garage. 4 Full Baths.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
155 Potomac Passage
155 Potomac Passage, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1159 sqft
Beautiful Upscale 2 bed 2 bath condo at National Harbor Avail July 1 (flexible on date). 1096 square feet . Located in an Upscale beautiful building. Secured entrance to the building, front desk concierge.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
513 Overlook Park Drive
513 Overlook Park Drive, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
2960 sqft
Amazing townhouse development in National Harbor across the street from the Gaylord Hotel. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, storage, washer dryer, and laundry in building. No Utilities included.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4231 CHARIOT WAY
4231 Chariot Way, Westphalia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3222 sqft
*APPLICATION DEADLINE OF SUNDAY 6/08 AT 5PM* Luxury townhome in the prestigious Marlboro Ridge community! This 3 bedroom, 2 full/ 2 half bathroom townhome is spread out over three levels.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
7504 LIVINGSTON ROAD
7504 Livingston Road, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1144 sqft
Lovely cozy cape code with hardwood floors; first floor bedroom; updated kitchen; washer and dryer; lots of front yard. Conveniently located near National Harbor, Tanger Outlets and Washington, DC.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2471 KENBROOK COURT
2471 Kenbrook Court, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,825
2548 sqft
Spectacular large Colonial offering 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Home offers a suite of must-have features. Upstairs offers 3 spacious bedrooms, generous master bedroom with master bath shower & soaking tub.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE
145 Riverhaven Dr, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,095
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 5th floor condominium with views of the community pool. This open floor plan receives a ton of natural light thanks in part to soaring windows, a juliet balcony and 9 foot ceilings.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
403 TAURUS DR
403 Taurus Drive, Fort Washington, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Split-level, huge back yard near the Marina, in Fort Washington /Tantallon South. Fnshd Basement,F/place, garage,huge shelved crawl space for storage. M/bdrm with F/bath in the quietest part of Fort Washington. Few miles from beltway or Nat.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2922 FOREST RUN DRIVE
2922 Forest Run Drive, Forestville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1334 sqft
Move-In Ready! This End Unit Townhome with a garage features three freshly painted levels with hardwood on the main level and carpet upstairs and in the basement living areas.
City Guide for Clinton, MD

The lights are bright tonight / And your eyes shine tonight on Chesapeake Bay / Walk through the water and our feet get wet / And on the dark ended water I see your silhouette / Five dollars says that it's gone in a minute / Five dollars says that your heart goes with it." (- The Mountain Goats, "Going to Maryland")

Clinton, MD is an unusual place with a history tightly intertwined in the Civil War, Abraham Lincolns assassination and the last ditch maniacal efforts of some on the Confederate side. Today, however, its one of the most liberal and comfortable areas in the nation It has relatively manageable real estate for Maryland, where scads of well-to-do folks shack up on picturesque pieces of land. Big homes, big minds and big plans sums up the place pretty well. Government workers arrive here in droves. Renters dont do so well, as most people opt to buy, but there are a handful of leasable parcels ripe for the picking if you look hard. Search thoroughly you must. On the other hand, this place is only going to get better with age. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Clinton, MD

Clinton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

