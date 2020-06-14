197 Apartments for rent in Clinton, MD with garage
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 4
1 of 13
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 10
1 of 13
1 of 72
1 of 36
1 of 3
1 of 34
1 of 48
1 of 30
1 of 1
1 of 12
1 of 14
1 of 25
1 of 26
1 of 40
1 of 28
1 of 1
1 of 10
The lights are bright tonight / And your eyes shine tonight on Chesapeake Bay / Walk through the water and our feet get wet / And on the dark ended water I see your silhouette / Five dollars says that it's gone in a minute / Five dollars says that your heart goes with it." (- The Mountain Goats, "Going to Maryland")
Clinton, MD is an unusual place with a history tightly intertwined in the Civil War, Abraham Lincolns assassination and the last ditch maniacal efforts of some on the Confederate side. Today, however, its one of the most liberal and comfortable areas in the nation It has relatively manageable real estate for Maryland, where scads of well-to-do folks shack up on picturesque pieces of land. Big homes, big minds and big plans sums up the place pretty well. Government workers arrive here in droves. Renters dont do so well, as most people opt to buy, but there are a handful of leasable parcels ripe for the picking if you look hard. Search thoroughly you must. On the other hand, this place is only going to get better with age. See more
Clinton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.