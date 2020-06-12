7303 ROTUNDA COURT

Amenities

This beautiful townhouse is available immediately. Enter into the main level, which features gorgeous hardwood floors in the living and dining space, and a spacious kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry. Off of the dining room is a large back deck that overlooks the fully fenced back yard. The hardwood floors continue up the stairs and throughout the three bedrooms on the top level, including the master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, master bathroom, and a huge walk-in-closet. The lower level of the house features a large rec room with a half bathroom, a laundry/utility room, and a one-car garage. The Summit Creek community also has great amenities, including an in-ground pool, tennis courts, playgrounds, and a community center. The minimum income required to rent this property is $80,000 per year (or BAH to cover rent if military). A minimum TranUnion FICO credit score of 620 is also required. The application fee is $30 per applicant, and the security deposit is one month's rent ($2200). There are NO PETS and NO SMOKING allowed in this property.