Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 AM

7303 ROTUNDA COURT

7303 Rotunda Court · No Longer Available
Location

7303 Rotunda Court, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This beautiful townhouse is available immediately. Enter into the main level, which features gorgeous hardwood floors in the living and dining space, and a spacious kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry. Off of the dining room is a large back deck that overlooks the fully fenced back yard. The hardwood floors continue up the stairs and throughout the three bedrooms on the top level, including the master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, master bathroom, and a huge walk-in-closet. The lower level of the house features a large rec room with a half bathroom, a laundry/utility room, and a one-car garage. The Summit Creek community also has great amenities, including an in-ground pool, tennis courts, playgrounds, and a community center. The minimum income required to rent this property is $80,000 per year (or BAH to cover rent if military). A minimum TranUnion FICO credit score of 620 is also required. The application fee is $30 per applicant, and the security deposit is one month's rent ($2200). There are NO PETS and NO SMOKING allowed in this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7303 ROTUNDA COURT have any available units?
7303 ROTUNDA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 7303 ROTUNDA COURT have?
Some of 7303 ROTUNDA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7303 ROTUNDA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7303 ROTUNDA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7303 ROTUNDA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7303 ROTUNDA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 7303 ROTUNDA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7303 ROTUNDA COURT offers parking.
Does 7303 ROTUNDA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7303 ROTUNDA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7303 ROTUNDA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7303 ROTUNDA COURT has a pool.
Does 7303 ROTUNDA COURT have accessible units?
No, 7303 ROTUNDA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7303 ROTUNDA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7303 ROTUNDA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7303 ROTUNDA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7303 ROTUNDA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

