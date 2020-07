Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage media room package receiving hot tub internet access valet service yoga

Wisconsin Place Apartments, in the heart of Friendship Heights, is situated between Chevy Chase and Mazza Gallerie. Our community brings the best of Wisconsin Avenue right to your doorstep, with plenty of boutique shopping and award-winning dining and just steps from the metro. Our studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature an open kitchen layout with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, cherry plank flooring, walk-in closets, in-home washer/dryer and private balcony. Enjoy our fitness center, clubhouse, screening room and rooftop pool.