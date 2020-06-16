All apartments in Capitol Heights
Last updated April 11 2020 at 8:52 PM

5711 Falkland Place

5711 Falkland Place · (202) 217-4807
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5711 Falkland Place, Capitol Heights, MD 20743

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5711 Falkland Place · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
tennis court
Wonderful 3 BR, 1.5 BA Home in Capitol Heights!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this wonderful 3 BR, 1.5 BA home in quiet Capitol Heights neighborhood! Main level has a large living room, full modern kitchen, half bath, dining room and sliding door access to rear patio area and small yard. 2nd level has big master bedroom, 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, full bath, and full size washer and dryer. located in a quiet subdivision with tennis courts, walking paths and close to major transportation. Parking included! (Property tour on YouTube 5711 Falkland Pl) [Owners qualification guidelines: credit score 600+, combined annual income $56K+. ] Vouchers are accepted if covers full rent amount. $50 non-refundable application fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. Contact Brian through link to schedule showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5463377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5711 Falkland Place have any available units?
5711 Falkland Place has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5711 Falkland Place have?
Some of 5711 Falkland Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5711 Falkland Place currently offering any rent specials?
5711 Falkland Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5711 Falkland Place pet-friendly?
No, 5711 Falkland Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Capitol Heights.
Does 5711 Falkland Place offer parking?
Yes, 5711 Falkland Place does offer parking.
Does 5711 Falkland Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5711 Falkland Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5711 Falkland Place have a pool?
No, 5711 Falkland Place does not have a pool.
Does 5711 Falkland Place have accessible units?
No, 5711 Falkland Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5711 Falkland Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5711 Falkland Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5711 Falkland Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5711 Falkland Place does not have units with air conditioning.
