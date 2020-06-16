5711 Falkland Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking tennis court

Wonderful 3 BR, 1.5 BA Home in Capitol Heights!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this wonderful 3 BR, 1.5 BA home in quiet Capitol Heights neighborhood! Main level has a large living room, full modern kitchen, half bath, dining room and sliding door access to rear patio area and small yard. 2nd level has big master bedroom, 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, full bath, and full size washer and dryer. located in a quiet subdivision with tennis courts, walking paths and close to major transportation. Parking included! (Property tour on YouTube 5711 Falkland Pl) [Owners qualification guidelines: credit score 600+, combined annual income $56K+. ] Vouchers are accepted if covers full rent amount. $50 non-refundable application fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. Contact Brian through link to schedule showing.



No Pets Allowed



