Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully renovated 4bed/1.5bath townhome with finished basement for rent. Fenced in backyard, separate dining area, full size washer and dryer are included. ADT security system also included and paid for by landlord. This one will not last long. Showings by appointment only.