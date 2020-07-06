1010 HIGHVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

WELCOME HOME! The cozy house that you have been searching for is now on the market and waiting for you! Leave the hustle and bustle of the city and, within minutes, arrive at your charming home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths nestled on a tree-lined street in Capitol Heights, MD. Enjoy an open living area perfect for gathering and entertaining. Your guests will love the beautiful flooring, remodeled powder room and updated kitchen. The open kitchen boasts ample white, contemporary cabinetry with gorgeous granite counters. Upstairs master suite includes large glass shower with beautiful tile. This gem also offers a spacious and fully-fenced backyard with deck, perfect for relaxing on a warm summer evening. This one will not last long. Schedule your appointment today!