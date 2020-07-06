All apartments in Capitol Heights
1010 HIGHVIEW DRIVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

1010 HIGHVIEW DRIVE

1010 Highview Drive · (240) 737-5000
Location

1010 Highview Drive, Capitol Heights, MD 20743

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1172 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
WELCOME HOME! The cozy house that you have been searching for is now on the market and waiting for you! Leave the hustle and bustle of the city and, within minutes, arrive at your charming home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths nestled on a tree-lined street in Capitol Heights, MD. Enjoy an open living area perfect for gathering and entertaining. Your guests will love the beautiful flooring, remodeled powder room and updated kitchen. The open kitchen boasts ample white, contemporary cabinetry with gorgeous granite counters. Upstairs master suite includes large glass shower with beautiful tile. This gem also offers a spacious and fully-fenced backyard with deck, perfect for relaxing on a warm summer evening. This one will not last long. Schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 HIGHVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
1010 HIGHVIEW DRIVE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1010 HIGHVIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 1010 HIGHVIEW DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 HIGHVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1010 HIGHVIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 HIGHVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1010 HIGHVIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Capitol Heights.
Does 1010 HIGHVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1010 HIGHVIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1010 HIGHVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 HIGHVIEW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 HIGHVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1010 HIGHVIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1010 HIGHVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1010 HIGHVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 HIGHVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 HIGHVIEW DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 HIGHVIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 HIGHVIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
