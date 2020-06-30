6006 MARIA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Available for a Feb 1 move in! If a convenient location is what you are looking for, then this is where you want to be less than 5 minutes to Branch Av or Suitland Metro. Minutes to Suitland Prkwy to DC or 495 to VA or Baltimore! Shopping, restaurants are all in close proximity to this home. Situated on a quiet street this home has gleaming hardwood floors, spacious bedroom, a huge back yard for summer entertainment and an oversized 2 car garage and driveway. Metro bus transportation is a short walk away. Qualifying income 68K. Sorry, No Pets.