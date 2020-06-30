All apartments in Camp Springs
Find more places like 6006 MARIA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camp Springs, MD
/
6006 MARIA AVENUE
Last updated January 25 2020 at 11:58 PM

6006 MARIA AVENUE

6006 Maria Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Camp Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6006 Maria Avenue, Camp Springs, MD 20746

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for a Feb 1 move in! If a convenient location is what you are looking for, then this is where you want to be less than 5 minutes to Branch Av or Suitland Metro. Minutes to Suitland Prkwy to DC or 495 to VA or Baltimore! Shopping, restaurants are all in close proximity to this home. Situated on a quiet street this home has gleaming hardwood floors, spacious bedroom, a huge back yard for summer entertainment and an oversized 2 car garage and driveway. Metro bus transportation is a short walk away. Qualifying income 68K. Sorry, No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6006 MARIA AVENUE have any available units?
6006 MARIA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camp Springs, MD.
Is 6006 MARIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6006 MARIA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6006 MARIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6006 MARIA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camp Springs.
Does 6006 MARIA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6006 MARIA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6006 MARIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6006 MARIA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6006 MARIA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6006 MARIA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6006 MARIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6006 MARIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6006 MARIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6006 MARIA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6006 MARIA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6006 MARIA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746

Similar Pages

Camp Springs 1 BedroomsCamp Springs 2 Bedrooms
Camp Springs Apartments with BalconyCamp Springs Pet Friendly Places
Camp Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD
Merrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America