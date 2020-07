Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath House in Great Location! This lovely 2 level home has been recently updated, kitchen, bath, floors, paint and so much more. Main floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Lower level has a rec room, bedroom, full bath, washer/dryer & walkout to the huge fully fenced back yard. Close to DC, national harbor, shopping and dining. Pets accepted case by case. Available November 1st.*Minimum Credit Score of 650 Required**