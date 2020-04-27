5544 Auth Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access new construction pet friendly tennis court

It is a gated community; there is a police patrol; swimming pool community; gym; tennis;near at Andrews airforce base; Garage own attached;near strayer university;DC;In Front Metro train station Branch avenue; near at immigration new construction will finish nxt year the immigration building and also shopping center and restaurant will be in front of the condo will be be built soon there is a Laundry Own.



(RLNE4993746)