All apartments in Camp Springs
Find more places like 5404 Auth Rd. Unit 105.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camp Springs, MD
/
5404 Auth Rd. Unit 105
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

5404 Auth Rd. Unit 105

5404 Auth Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Camp Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5404 Auth Road, Camp Springs, MD 20746

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
5404 Auth Rd. Unit 105 Available 06/15/20 Wonderful 1 Bedroom Condo in Temple Hills! - Wonderful 1 Bed/1.5 Bath Condo in Temple Hills! This first floor condo has a tiled entryway with coat closet and nice half bath. An updated kitchen with track lighting, breakfast island, pantry closet, and stainless steel appliances. A carpeted living room/dining room combo with crown molding and an additional sunroom area. A huge bedroom with walk in closet, separate entrances, and full master bath with tiled stand up shower enclosure, separate tiled shower/tub, and a dual vanity.

Building offers onsite 24 hour gym, pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, and business center.

Small pets welcome with additional deposit and building approval.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4772976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5404 Auth Rd. Unit 105 have any available units?
5404 Auth Rd. Unit 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camp Springs, MD.
What amenities does 5404 Auth Rd. Unit 105 have?
Some of 5404 Auth Rd. Unit 105's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5404 Auth Rd. Unit 105 currently offering any rent specials?
5404 Auth Rd. Unit 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5404 Auth Rd. Unit 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5404 Auth Rd. Unit 105 is pet friendly.
Does 5404 Auth Rd. Unit 105 offer parking?
No, 5404 Auth Rd. Unit 105 does not offer parking.
Does 5404 Auth Rd. Unit 105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5404 Auth Rd. Unit 105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5404 Auth Rd. Unit 105 have a pool?
Yes, 5404 Auth Rd. Unit 105 has a pool.
Does 5404 Auth Rd. Unit 105 have accessible units?
No, 5404 Auth Rd. Unit 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 5404 Auth Rd. Unit 105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5404 Auth Rd. Unit 105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5404 Auth Rd. Unit 105 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5404 Auth Rd. Unit 105 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave
Camp Springs, MD 20746

Similar Pages

Camp Springs 1 BedroomsCamp Springs 2 Bedrooms
Camp Springs Apartments with BalconyCamp Springs Apartments with Parking
Camp Springs Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD
Merrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America