Amenities
5404 Auth Rd. Unit 105 Available 06/15/20 Wonderful 1 Bedroom Condo in Temple Hills! - Wonderful 1 Bed/1.5 Bath Condo in Temple Hills! This first floor condo has a tiled entryway with coat closet and nice half bath. An updated kitchen with track lighting, breakfast island, pantry closet, and stainless steel appliances. A carpeted living room/dining room combo with crown molding and an additional sunroom area. A huge bedroom with walk in closet, separate entrances, and full master bath with tiled stand up shower enclosure, separate tiled shower/tub, and a dual vanity.
Building offers onsite 24 hour gym, pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, and business center.
Small pets welcome with additional deposit and building approval.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4772976)