4703 OLD SOPER ROAD

Fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom open concept condo. Gourmet kitchen with large island, perfect for entertaining. Also included is 2 assigned parking spaces inside parking garage. Amenities include gym, business center, yoga room, pool and a community room equipped with a flat screen tv and full kitchen! Walking distance from Branch Ave Metro and conveniently located to Rt. 5, I-495, 10 min to National Harbor and Suitland Parkway. All applicants must complete a background check and meet the income requirements. A non refundable $45 application fee per adult applicant required. Please use link link to apply: https://fs17.formsite.com/residentresearch/chikiabarnesthompson/index.html