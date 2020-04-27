All apartments in Camp Springs
Location

4703 Old Soper Road, Camp Springs, MD 20746

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 545 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1291 sqft

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
yoga
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
yoga
Fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom open concept condo. Gourmet kitchen with large island, perfect for entertaining. Also included is 2 assigned parking spaces inside parking garage. Amenities include gym, business center, yoga room, pool and a community room equipped with a flat screen tv and full kitchen! Walking distance from Branch Ave Metro and conveniently located to Rt. 5, I-495, 10 min to National Harbor and Suitland Parkway. All applicants must complete a background check and meet the income requirements. A non refundable $45 application fee per adult applicant required. Please use link link to apply: https://fs17.formsite.com/residentresearch/chikiabarnesthompson/index.html

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4703 OLD SOPER ROAD have any available units?
4703 OLD SOPER ROAD has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4703 OLD SOPER ROAD have?
Some of 4703 OLD SOPER ROAD's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4703 OLD SOPER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4703 OLD SOPER ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4703 OLD SOPER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4703 OLD SOPER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camp Springs.
Does 4703 OLD SOPER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4703 OLD SOPER ROAD does offer parking.
Does 4703 OLD SOPER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4703 OLD SOPER ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4703 OLD SOPER ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 4703 OLD SOPER ROAD has a pool.
Does 4703 OLD SOPER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4703 OLD SOPER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4703 OLD SOPER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4703 OLD SOPER ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4703 OLD SOPER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4703 OLD SOPER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
