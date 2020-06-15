All apartments in Camp Springs
Find more places like 4507 JOHN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camp Springs, MD
/
4507 JOHN STREET
Last updated October 11 2019 at 8:35 PM

4507 JOHN STREET

4507 John Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Camp Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4507 John Street, Camp Springs, MD 20746

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
media room
Immediate occupancy is available! Over 2,700 square feet of living space - Recent updates include fresh paint and new carpet, this is what awaits you upon moving into this lovely home. Cozy family room off of the kitchen with a wood-burning fireplace makes a perfect setting for family gatherings during the holidays. The separate dining room and eat-in kitchen allow for formal dining or family time in the kitchen. Large basement with game room also includes the 4th bedroom and full bath perfect use as an in-law suite, guest room, office or private theater! The upper level features large bedrooms with plenty of closet space, the Master suite includes a private bath with an oversized tub for soaking after a long day of work. This home is conveniently located minutes from AAFB, the parkway to DC, 495 south to Virginia, or north to Baltimore. Minutes to the bus line on Suitland Rd, and less than 3 miles to Branch Ave Metro, shopping, restaurants, parks, recreation centers and more. If you have been looking for a great place to call home you have found the perfect palace! Qualifying household income 97K. Schedule an appt today to beat the end of the summer rush. Hurry this home will not be on the market long!***NO PETS AND MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4507 JOHN STREET have any available units?
4507 JOHN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camp Springs, MD.
What amenities does 4507 JOHN STREET have?
Some of 4507 JOHN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4507 JOHN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4507 JOHN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 JOHN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4507 JOHN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camp Springs.
Does 4507 JOHN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4507 JOHN STREET offers parking.
Does 4507 JOHN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4507 JOHN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 JOHN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 4507 JOHN STREET has a pool.
Does 4507 JOHN STREET have accessible units?
No, 4507 JOHN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 JOHN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4507 JOHN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4507 JOHN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4507 JOHN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Sublet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5
Camp Springs, MD 20746

Similar Pages

Camp Springs 1 BedroomsCamp Springs 2 Bedrooms
Camp Springs Apartments with BalconyCamp Springs Pet Friendly Places
Camp Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD
Merrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America