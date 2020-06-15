4507 JOHN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool media room

Immediate occupancy is available! Over 2,700 square feet of living space - Recent updates include fresh paint and new carpet, this is what awaits you upon moving into this lovely home. Cozy family room off of the kitchen with a wood-burning fireplace makes a perfect setting for family gatherings during the holidays. The separate dining room and eat-in kitchen allow for formal dining or family time in the kitchen. Large basement with game room also includes the 4th bedroom and full bath perfect use as an in-law suite, guest room, office or private theater! The upper level features large bedrooms with plenty of closet space, the Master suite includes a private bath with an oversized tub for soaking after a long day of work. This home is conveniently located minutes from AAFB, the parkway to DC, 495 south to Virginia, or north to Baltimore. Minutes to the bus line on Suitland Rd, and less than 3 miles to Branch Ave Metro, shopping, restaurants, parks, recreation centers and more. If you have been looking for a great place to call home you have found the perfect palace! Qualifying household income 97K. Schedule an appt today to beat the end of the summer rush. Hurry this home will not be on the market long!***NO PETS AND MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT***