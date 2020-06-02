All apartments in Brooklyn Park
249 West Meadow Road

Location

249 West Meadow Road, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
playground
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
playground
Very nice rowhome with finished basement in beautiful Brookyn Park, AA County!

Residence is stunning inside, with accented paint and plush carpeting throughout. Beautifully restored wood paneling and newly installed carpeting in finished basement - perfect for a den or family room.

All appliances included - fridge, gas range, and brand new installed microwave, washer and dryer.

Spacious and bright exterior deck off of kitchen. Fenced-in yard.

Walking distance to playground.
We welcome all qualified tenants, including Section 8.

Apply online at www.moonstoneprop.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 West Meadow Road have any available units?
249 West Meadow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
What amenities does 249 West Meadow Road have?
Some of 249 West Meadow Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 West Meadow Road currently offering any rent specials?
249 West Meadow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 West Meadow Road pet-friendly?
No, 249 West Meadow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 249 West Meadow Road offer parking?
No, 249 West Meadow Road does not offer parking.
Does 249 West Meadow Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 249 West Meadow Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 West Meadow Road have a pool?
No, 249 West Meadow Road does not have a pool.
Does 249 West Meadow Road have accessible units?
No, 249 West Meadow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 249 West Meadow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 West Meadow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 249 West Meadow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 249 West Meadow Road does not have units with air conditioning.
