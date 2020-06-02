249 West Meadow Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry playground

Very nice rowhome with finished basement in beautiful Brookyn Park, AA County!



Residence is stunning inside, with accented paint and plush carpeting throughout. Beautifully restored wood paneling and newly installed carpeting in finished basement - perfect for a den or family room.



All appliances included - fridge, gas range, and brand new installed microwave, washer and dryer.



Spacious and bright exterior deck off of kitchen. Fenced-in yard.



Walking distance to playground.

We welcome all qualified tenants, including Section 8.



Apply online at www.moonstoneprop.com