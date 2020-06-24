6232 GOTHIC LANE

Amenities

This post is for a basement apartment at the referenced address. It is a large, private, 1BR above ground basement apartment available for rent in Bowie, MD. It is a SINGLE OCCUPANCY apartment in the Highbridge subdivision. It has its own separate entrance (through the garage and through the back), living room, bedroom with a large closet, full bathroom and kitchenette (hot plate, refrigerator, microwave, and sink). It is completely independent of the main floor and is ideal for a very NEAT professional. The community has walking trails and tennis courts plus everything you will need is within a few minutes. It is an extremely quiet place and I intend to keep it that way so no noisy person. It's also only about 5 minutes from Bowie State University and about the same distance to Bowie Town Center. It's also about 15 minutes from Annapolis and close enough to DC. The rent will be $1000/month and that includes all utilities - water, electricity, and internet. Background check, credit check, employment verification, references and security deposit of $1000 will be required.