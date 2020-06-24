All apartments in Bowie
Find more places like 6232 GOTHIC LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
6232 GOTHIC LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6232 GOTHIC LANE

6232 Gothic Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bowie
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6232 Gothic Lane, Bowie, MD 20720

Amenities

garage
tennis court
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
tennis court
This post is for a basement apartment at the referenced address. It is a large, private, 1BR above ground basement apartment available for rent in Bowie, MD. It is a SINGLE OCCUPANCY apartment in the Highbridge subdivision. It has its own separate entrance (through the garage and through the back), living room, bedroom with a large closet, full bathroom and kitchenette (hot plate, refrigerator, microwave, and sink). It is completely independent of the main floor and is ideal for a very NEAT professional. The community has walking trails and tennis courts plus everything you will need is within a few minutes. It is an extremely quiet place and I intend to keep it that way so no noisy person. It's also only about 5 minutes from Bowie State University and about the same distance to Bowie Town Center. It's also about 15 minutes from Annapolis and close enough to DC. The rent will be $1000/month and that includes all utilities - water, electricity, and internet. Background check, credit check, employment verification, references and security deposit of $1000 will be required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6232 GOTHIC LANE have any available units?
6232 GOTHIC LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 6232 GOTHIC LANE have?
Some of 6232 GOTHIC LANE's amenities include garage, tennis court, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6232 GOTHIC LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6232 GOTHIC LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6232 GOTHIC LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6232 GOTHIC LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 6232 GOTHIC LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6232 GOTHIC LANE offers parking.
Does 6232 GOTHIC LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6232 GOTHIC LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6232 GOTHIC LANE have a pool?
No, 6232 GOTHIC LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6232 GOTHIC LANE have accessible units?
No, 6232 GOTHIC LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6232 GOTHIC LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6232 GOTHIC LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd
Bowie, MD 20716
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave
Bowie, MD 20716
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd
Bowie, MD 20716
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr
Bowie, MD 20716

Similar Pages

Bowie 1 BedroomsBowie 2 Bedrooms
Bowie 3 BedroomsBowie Apartments with Balcony
Bowie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDChillum, MDLandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University