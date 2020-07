Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace some paid utils bathtub

Location and style! Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit located on the first floor. Two bedrooms on opposite ends of the unit. Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, master bath with soaking tub and standing shower. Enjoy nature while sitting on the secluded patio. Water included in the rent! Washer and dryer in unit! Amazing storage space! Minutes from Bowie Town Center and convenient to public transportation.