Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM

3406 MAPLE BLUFF LN

3406 Maple Bluff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3406 Maple Bluff Lane, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
NEW IMPROVED PRICE---EASY RENTAL--Look no further----This updated and well maintained. Includes one parking space and plenty of street parking in side parking lot. This town home is in one of the most sought-after communities in Prince George's. Owner states "National Presidential Blue Ribbon, White Hall Elementary school is in this district:" Google schools. This 3BRM is in the heart of Bowie. 1.5 bath, living room, family room-Dining room combo, eat-in kitchen with fenced backyard. Truly well kept....MOVE IN-KEY TURN READY. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, banking, Bowie library, Bowie High School, Route 50, the beltway, DC, VA, Annapolis and more. This property will NOT last..... Easy Rental.....Looking for long term tenant. ONLINE APPLICATIONS ONLY.... GO TO rental.Longandfoster.com. CALL TODAY. TRULY A MUST SEE!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 MAPLE BLUFF LN have any available units?
3406 MAPLE BLUFF LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3406 MAPLE BLUFF LN have?
Some of 3406 MAPLE BLUFF LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3406 MAPLE BLUFF LN currently offering any rent specials?
3406 MAPLE BLUFF LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 MAPLE BLUFF LN pet-friendly?
No, 3406 MAPLE BLUFF LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 3406 MAPLE BLUFF LN offer parking?
Yes, 3406 MAPLE BLUFF LN offers parking.
Does 3406 MAPLE BLUFF LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3406 MAPLE BLUFF LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 MAPLE BLUFF LN have a pool?
No, 3406 MAPLE BLUFF LN does not have a pool.
Does 3406 MAPLE BLUFF LN have accessible units?
No, 3406 MAPLE BLUFF LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 MAPLE BLUFF LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3406 MAPLE BLUFF LN has units with dishwashers.
