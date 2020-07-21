3406 MAPLE BLUFF LN

Amenities

NEW IMPROVED PRICE---EASY RENTAL--Look no further----This updated and well maintained. Includes one parking space and plenty of street parking in side parking lot. This town home is in one of the most sought-after communities in Prince George's. Owner states "National Presidential Blue Ribbon, White Hall Elementary school is in this district:" Google schools. This 3BRM is in the heart of Bowie. 1.5 bath, living room, family room-Dining room combo, eat-in kitchen with fenced backyard. Truly well kept....MOVE IN-KEY TURN READY. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, banking, Bowie library, Bowie High School, Route 50, the beltway, DC, VA, Annapolis and more. This property will NOT last..... Easy Rental.....Looking for long term tenant. ONLINE APPLICATIONS ONLY.... GO TO rental.Longandfoster.com. CALL TODAY. TRULY A MUST SEE!!!!!