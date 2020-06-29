Beautiful and comfy corner lot Rambler in Bowie! 2 Car attached garage. Concrete tile Patio at back. 3 Bedrooms 2 full baths. Updated kitchen with all oven and granite counter tops. Sunny bay window in eat in area of kitchen! See Photos! Ready for immediate occupancy!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3313 MOYLAN DRIVE have any available units?
3313 MOYLAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3313 MOYLAN DRIVE have?
Some of 3313 MOYLAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 MOYLAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3313 MOYLAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.