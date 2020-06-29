All apartments in Bowie
3313 MOYLAN DRIVE

3313 Moylan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3313 Moylan Drive, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and comfy corner lot Rambler in Bowie! 2 Car attached garage. Concrete tile Patio at back. 3 Bedrooms 2 full baths. Updated kitchen with all oven and granite counter tops. Sunny bay window in eat in area of kitchen! See Photos! Ready for immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 MOYLAN DRIVE have any available units?
3313 MOYLAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3313 MOYLAN DRIVE have?
Some of 3313 MOYLAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 MOYLAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3313 MOYLAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 MOYLAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3313 MOYLAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 3313 MOYLAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3313 MOYLAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3313 MOYLAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3313 MOYLAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 MOYLAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3313 MOYLAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3313 MOYLAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3313 MOYLAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 MOYLAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 MOYLAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

