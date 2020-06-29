3313 MOYLAN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and comfy corner lot Rambler in Bowie! 2 Car attached garage. Concrete tile Patio at back. 3 Bedrooms 2 full baths. Updated kitchen with all oven and granite counter tops. Sunny bay window in eat in area of kitchen! See Photos! Ready for immediate occupancy!