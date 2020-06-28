All apartments in Bowie
Find more places like 3059 NEW OAK LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
3059 NEW OAK LANE
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

3059 NEW OAK LANE

3059 New Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bowie
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3059 New Oak Lane, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 bedroom townhouse located near the Bowie Town Center and Allen Pond Park. There's room in the basement for a possible third bedroom. Available October 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3059 NEW OAK LANE have any available units?
3059 NEW OAK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
Is 3059 NEW OAK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3059 NEW OAK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3059 NEW OAK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3059 NEW OAK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 3059 NEW OAK LANE offer parking?
No, 3059 NEW OAK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3059 NEW OAK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3059 NEW OAK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3059 NEW OAK LANE have a pool?
No, 3059 NEW OAK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3059 NEW OAK LANE have accessible units?
No, 3059 NEW OAK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3059 NEW OAK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3059 NEW OAK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3059 NEW OAK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3059 NEW OAK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave
Bowie, MD 20716
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr
Bowie, MD 20716
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd
Bowie, MD 20716
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd
Bowie, MD 20716

Similar Pages

Bowie 1 BedroomsBowie 2 Bedrooms
Bowie 3 BedroomsBowie Apartments with Balcony
Bowie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDChillum, MDLandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University