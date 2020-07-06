All apartments in Bowie
Find more places like 1821 Peachtree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
1821 Peachtree Lane
Last updated February 3 2020 at 5:39 PM

1821 Peachtree Lane

1821 Peachtree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bowie
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1821 Peachtree Lane, Bowie, MD 20721

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WOW! Just listed, will NOT last! **SOLAR PANELS Exquisite Colonial with elaborate Master Bath w/ Jacuzzi tub an separate shower. 1st Floor Library or home office. Many upgrades: hardwood floors, recessed lighting, 9' ceilings & skylights to name a few. Fully finished basement w/wet bar & Berber carpet. Lots of storage and closets. THIS IS A MUST SEE. IT WON'T LAST LONG.
WOW! Just listed, will NOT last! **SOLAR PANELS Exquisite Colonial with elaborate Master Bath w/ Jacuzzi tub an separate shower. 1st Floor Library or home office. Many upgrades: hardwood floors, recessed lighting, 9' ceilings & skylights to name a few. Fully finished basement w/wet bar & Berber carpet. Lots of storage and closets. THIS IS A MUST SEE. IT WON'T LAST LONG.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Peachtree Lane have any available units?
1821 Peachtree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
Is 1821 Peachtree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Peachtree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Peachtree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1821 Peachtree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 1821 Peachtree Lane offer parking?
No, 1821 Peachtree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1821 Peachtree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 Peachtree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Peachtree Lane have a pool?
No, 1821 Peachtree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1821 Peachtree Lane have accessible units?
No, 1821 Peachtree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Peachtree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 Peachtree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 Peachtree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1821 Peachtree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave
Bowie, MD 20716
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr
Bowie, MD 20716
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd
Bowie, MD 20716
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd
Bowie, MD 20716

Similar Pages

Bowie 1 BedroomsBowie 2 Bedrooms
Bowie 3 BedroomsBowie Apartments with Balcony
Bowie Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDChillum, MDLandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University