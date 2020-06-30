All apartments in Bowie
16206 ALDERWOOD LANE

16206 Alderwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16206 Alderwood Lane, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated home on a quiet street in the "A" section of Bowie. Home boasts 4 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms upstairs, plus a half bathroom and washer & dryer on the main level. Main level has a living room and huge family room - use your imagination to make it your own. Home has all new paint, new carpets, new resilient flooring, new plumbing and electrical fixtures, new kitchen cabinets, counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. Huge backyard. Parks and shopping nearby. Conveniently located minutes from MD-301 and MD-197. Be the first to call this newly refreshed home yours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16206 ALDERWOOD LANE have any available units?
16206 ALDERWOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 16206 ALDERWOOD LANE have?
Some of 16206 ALDERWOOD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16206 ALDERWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
16206 ALDERWOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16206 ALDERWOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 16206 ALDERWOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 16206 ALDERWOOD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 16206 ALDERWOOD LANE offers parking.
Does 16206 ALDERWOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16206 ALDERWOOD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16206 ALDERWOOD LANE have a pool?
No, 16206 ALDERWOOD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 16206 ALDERWOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 16206 ALDERWOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 16206 ALDERWOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16206 ALDERWOOD LANE has units with dishwashers.

