16206 ALDERWOOD LANE

Newly renovated home on a quiet street in the "A" section of Bowie. Home boasts 4 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms upstairs, plus a half bathroom and washer & dryer on the main level. Main level has a living room and huge family room - use your imagination to make it your own. Home has all new paint, new carpets, new resilient flooring, new plumbing and electrical fixtures, new kitchen cabinets, counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. Huge backyard. Parks and shopping nearby. Conveniently located minutes from MD-301 and MD-197. Be the first to call this newly refreshed home yours.