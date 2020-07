Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Nice end unit townhome with 2 baster bedroom suites and a loft. Stunning hardwood flooring on all 3 levels. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Lare family room and 1/2 bath on lower level. Fireplace and French doors in living room to balcony. Upper level with bedroom, bath and loft with balcony. Really nice floor plan. Great location in Bowie.