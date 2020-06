Amenities

in unit laundry parking internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking internet access

The landlord will tour you and/or your agent to the apartment after a confirmed showing on Showing Time or with the Listing agent. This is for the rental of a basement efficiency unit with a full bath, living room and bonus room, the shared washer and dryer and the shared use of the main level kitchen. The Rental includes all utilities and internet. Parking space is not assigned - use visitor space. This community is a quiet family-oriented neighborhood located very close to the Bowie Town Center. A Park and Ride Lot is next door to this community. The application can be located on the Long and Foster Real Estate website.