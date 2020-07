Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace media room ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Lovely one bedroom, one bathroom condo with loft! Home has living/dining room combo, spacious bedroom, updated full hall bathroom and a loft along with storage space on the upper level. This condo is located just minutes away from the Bowie Town Center, movie theatre, several restaurants and Route 50!