Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Stunning renovated 2 BR, 2 BA condo on 3rd Floor in the heart of Bowie, walking distance to town center, route 50. The entire condo has gleaming new hard wood floor, fresh paint, granite countertop, new SS appliances, stacked washer/dryer, MBR w/a bath, large closet space. secured access entry building with ample parking space and community pool. Rent includes water. No pets or smoking. Good rental history and credit is required