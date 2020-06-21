Amenities

15613 Everglade Lane #G-301 Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Two Level Condo! Bowie, MD - Convenience plus! This fabulous, open, and spacious 2 level condo is a stone's throw from Bowie Town Center. Stores, restaurants, entertainment right down the street! Features include a fully equipped large country kitchen with island and breakfast area outfitted with a gas range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Other features include washer/dryer, ceiling fans, aqua therm electric heat for great efficiency, central a/c, w/w carpeting, luxurious master bath with large separate tub and shower, walk in closet, dining room or den (your choice), and your own outdoor patio. Community amenities include a pool, tot lots, clubhouse, and walking path. This is a non smoking property. Easy commute to Andrews, NASA, Ft Meade, NSA, BWI, Annapolis, Washington DC and suburbs.



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required

*$100 Maintenance Deductible

Available: August 17th, 2020



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4071992)