All apartments in Bowie
Find more places like 15613 Everglade Lane #G-301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
15613 Everglade Lane #G-301
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

15613 Everglade Lane #G-301

15613 Everglade Lane · (443) 548-0191 ext. 135
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bowie
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15613 Everglade Lane, Bowie, MD 20716

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15613 Everglade Lane #G-301 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1369 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
15613 Everglade Lane #G-301 Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Two Level Condo! Bowie, MD - Convenience plus! This fabulous, open, and spacious 2 level condo is a stone's throw from Bowie Town Center. Stores, restaurants, entertainment right down the street! Features include a fully equipped large country kitchen with island and breakfast area outfitted with a gas range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Other features include washer/dryer, ceiling fans, aqua therm electric heat for great efficiency, central a/c, w/w carpeting, luxurious master bath with large separate tub and shower, walk in closet, dining room or den (your choice), and your own outdoor patio. Community amenities include a pool, tot lots, clubhouse, and walking path. This is a non smoking property. Easy commute to Andrews, NASA, Ft Meade, NSA, BWI, Annapolis, Washington DC and suburbs.

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required
*$100 Maintenance Deductible
Available: August 17th, 2020

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4071992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15613 Everglade Lane #G-301 have any available units?
15613 Everglade Lane #G-301 has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15613 Everglade Lane #G-301 have?
Some of 15613 Everglade Lane #G-301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15613 Everglade Lane #G-301 currently offering any rent specials?
15613 Everglade Lane #G-301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15613 Everglade Lane #G-301 pet-friendly?
No, 15613 Everglade Lane #G-301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 15613 Everglade Lane #G-301 offer parking?
No, 15613 Everglade Lane #G-301 does not offer parking.
Does 15613 Everglade Lane #G-301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15613 Everglade Lane #G-301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15613 Everglade Lane #G-301 have a pool?
Yes, 15613 Everglade Lane #G-301 has a pool.
Does 15613 Everglade Lane #G-301 have accessible units?
No, 15613 Everglade Lane #G-301 does not have accessible units.
Does 15613 Everglade Lane #G-301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15613 Everglade Lane #G-301 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 15613 Everglade Lane #G-301?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave
Bowie, MD 20716
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd
Bowie, MD 20716
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr
Bowie, MD 20716
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd
Bowie, MD 20716

Similar Pages

Bowie 1 BedroomsBowie 2 Bedrooms
Bowie 3 BedroomsBowie Apartments with Balcony
Bowie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDChillum, MDLandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity