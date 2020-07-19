WOW! Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house in sought after Pointer Ridge in Bowie! Master bedroom on 1st floor with separate bathroom and large soaking tub! Nice eat-in kitchen with separate dining room and family room with wood burning fireplace. Huge fenced in backyard with oversized deck for entertaining and playground! 2 car garage! Will not last! See photos!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15609 POWELL LANE have any available units?
15609 POWELL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15609 POWELL LANE have?
Some of 15609 POWELL LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15609 POWELL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15609 POWELL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.