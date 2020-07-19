15609 POWELL LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage playground fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities playground garage

WOW! Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house in sought after Pointer Ridge in Bowie! Master bedroom on 1st floor with separate bathroom and large soaking tub! Nice eat-in kitchen with separate dining room and family room with wood burning fireplace. Huge fenced in backyard with oversized deck for entertaining and playground! 2 car garage! Will not last! See photos!