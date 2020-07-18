All apartments in Bowie
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:11 AM

15605 EVERGLADE LANE

15605 Everglade Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15605 Everglade Lane, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
Gorgeous and immaculately updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. The layout is spacious and modern with an open plan in its design to allow for seamless entertaining. Presented in impeccable condition with beautiful flooring, trim work, neutral paint colors, and an abundance of natural light that filters throughout the residence. Spacious updated kitchen is sure to impress. Kitchen includes granite counters, a large island, stainless steel appliances including a stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher and an updated refrigerator. The living room is open to the office, separated only by two towering columns, which could also function as a larger dining area. The two bedrooms with lush carpeting are on opposing sides of the main living area for so much privacy. The master bedroom offers an ensuite bath which includes a spacious linen closet, extra-wide shower doors and upgraded vanity. The second bedroom is spacious with a large closet and accessible full bath with gleaming white vanity on gray cabinetry. Access the private balcony from the kitchen or the master bedroom to enjoy a daily dose of fresh air and views over the surrounding neighborhood. Outdoor pool and tot lots for residents. Water is included in the rent. Located within the Woodland Lake Bowie community, enjoy easy access to major highways leading to Washington DC, Annapolis or BWI Airport. The Bowie Town Center is less than 5 minutes away with several restaurants and retail shopping. Nearby is Allen Pond Park with exercise trails and water views for outdoor activities. Schedule a private tour today! Available Now*650 Minimum Credit Score Required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15605 EVERGLADE LANE have any available units?
15605 EVERGLADE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15605 EVERGLADE LANE have?
Some of 15605 EVERGLADE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15605 EVERGLADE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15605 EVERGLADE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15605 EVERGLADE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 15605 EVERGLADE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 15605 EVERGLADE LANE offer parking?
No, 15605 EVERGLADE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 15605 EVERGLADE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15605 EVERGLADE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15605 EVERGLADE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 15605 EVERGLADE LANE has a pool.
Does 15605 EVERGLADE LANE have accessible units?
No, 15605 EVERGLADE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15605 EVERGLADE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15605 EVERGLADE LANE has units with dishwashers.
