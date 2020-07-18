15605 EVERGLADE LANE

Amenities

Gorgeous and immaculately updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. The layout is spacious and modern with an open plan in its design to allow for seamless entertaining. Presented in impeccable condition with beautiful flooring, trim work, neutral paint colors, and an abundance of natural light that filters throughout the residence. Spacious updated kitchen is sure to impress. Kitchen includes granite counters, a large island, stainless steel appliances including a stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher and an updated refrigerator. The living room is open to the office, separated only by two towering columns, which could also function as a larger dining area. The two bedrooms with lush carpeting are on opposing sides of the main living area for so much privacy. The master bedroom offers an ensuite bath which includes a spacious linen closet, extra-wide shower doors and upgraded vanity. The second bedroom is spacious with a large closet and accessible full bath with gleaming white vanity on gray cabinetry. Access the private balcony from the kitchen or the master bedroom to enjoy a daily dose of fresh air and views over the surrounding neighborhood. Outdoor pool and tot lots for residents. Water is included in the rent. Located within the Woodland Lake Bowie community, enjoy easy access to major highways leading to Washington DC, Annapolis or BWI Airport. The Bowie Town Center is less than 5 minutes away with several restaurants and retail shopping. Nearby is Allen Pond Park with exercise trails and water views for outdoor activities. Schedule a private tour today! Available Now*650 Minimum Credit Score Required**