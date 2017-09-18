All apartments in Bowie
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:48 PM

15602 EVERGLADE LANE

15602 Everglade Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15602 Everglade Lane, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Immaculate Sought After 3 bedroom 3 Bath w/Loft on 3rd Floor Level. Beautiful Natural Light, Open Floorplan , Catheral Ceilings, Decorator Colors. With a Gas Stone Fireplace in Living Room. Hand Carved Wood Mantel Designed By a Professional Carpenter.Separate Dining Room with Private Balcony. Galley Kitchen with a Large Breakfest Bar. Gas Stove & Washer/Dryer, Includes a Separate Storge Room Outside of the Condo. The Master Bedroom is Spacious with a En-suite Master Bathroom. This is a Place You Would be Proud to Call Home! Ready For Immediate Occupancy. Community Clubhouse, Swimming Pool.& Walking Paths. Walking Distance to Bowie Town Center Close to Enfield Park. Only 2 miles from Rt 50! Great Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15602 EVERGLADE LANE have any available units?
15602 EVERGLADE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15602 EVERGLADE LANE have?
Some of 15602 EVERGLADE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15602 EVERGLADE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15602 EVERGLADE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15602 EVERGLADE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 15602 EVERGLADE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 15602 EVERGLADE LANE offer parking?
No, 15602 EVERGLADE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 15602 EVERGLADE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15602 EVERGLADE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15602 EVERGLADE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 15602 EVERGLADE LANE has a pool.
Does 15602 EVERGLADE LANE have accessible units?
No, 15602 EVERGLADE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15602 EVERGLADE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15602 EVERGLADE LANE has units with dishwashers.
