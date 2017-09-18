15602 EVERGLADE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Immaculate Sought After 3 bedroom 3 Bath w/Loft on 3rd Floor Level. Beautiful Natural Light, Open Floorplan , Catheral Ceilings, Decorator Colors. With a Gas Stone Fireplace in Living Room. Hand Carved Wood Mantel Designed By a Professional Carpenter.Separate Dining Room with Private Balcony. Galley Kitchen with a Large Breakfest Bar. Gas Stove & Washer/Dryer, Includes a Separate Storge Room Outside of the Condo. The Master Bedroom is Spacious with a En-suite Master Bathroom. This is a Place You Would be Proud to Call Home! Ready For Immediate Occupancy. Community Clubhouse, Swimming Pool.& Walking Paths. Walking Distance to Bowie Town Center Close to Enfield Park. Only 2 miles from Rt 50! Great Location!