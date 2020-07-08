All apartments in Bowie
Last updated May 7 2020

15410 EMPRESS WAY

15410 Empress Way · No Longer Available
Location

15410 Empress Way, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath endunit townhome with a one car garage is accent by full brick front and full brick on exterior side. Brand new carpeting throughout and and vinyl plank flooring in kitchen and powder room on main level prior to tenants moving. Interior will be professionally painted prior to tenants moving in! Brand new range and and range hood prior to tenants moving in. EAt in kitchen with center island and sliders to deck overlooking fenced back yard. Master bedroom with cathedral ceilings and full bath. Lower level with family room with sliders to rear yard. Near Bowie Town Center and Rt 50. This property will sparkle !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15410 EMPRESS WAY have any available units?
15410 EMPRESS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15410 EMPRESS WAY have?
Some of 15410 EMPRESS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15410 EMPRESS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
15410 EMPRESS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15410 EMPRESS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 15410 EMPRESS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 15410 EMPRESS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 15410 EMPRESS WAY offers parking.
Does 15410 EMPRESS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15410 EMPRESS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15410 EMPRESS WAY have a pool?
No, 15410 EMPRESS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 15410 EMPRESS WAY have accessible units?
No, 15410 EMPRESS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 15410 EMPRESS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15410 EMPRESS WAY has units with dishwashers.

