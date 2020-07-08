15410 EMPRESS WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath endunit townhome with a one car garage is accent by full brick front and full brick on exterior side. Brand new carpeting throughout and and vinyl plank flooring in kitchen and powder room on main level prior to tenants moving. Interior will be professionally painted prior to tenants moving in! Brand new range and and range hood prior to tenants moving in. EAt in kitchen with center island and sliders to deck overlooking fenced back yard. Master bedroom with cathedral ceilings and full bath. Lower level with family room with sliders to rear yard. Near Bowie Town Center and Rt 50. This property will sparkle !