Bowie, MD
15408 Neman Dr
Last updated June 15 2019 at 7:05 AM

15408 Neman Dr

15408 Neman Drive · No Longer Available




Location

15408 Neman Drive, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
All utilities INCLUDED. You don't have to worry about electricity or water/sewage.
Two-levels 3Br 1.5 bath townhouse. Hardwood flooring throughout the house. Fenced backyard. Spacious deck/patio. Washer & Dryer included - extra storage space in laundry room. 2 Parking lots allocated in front of the house.
Living area: 1,120sf
House is located in Oak Pond Community, Bowie 20716 - a Neat and quiet neighborhood, less than 5 minutes from Bowie Town Center. Easy access to Route 50. Convenient commute to Annapolis & DC
For just $1800/month
Move-in Ready!!!
Only contact me if you are ready to MOVE IN NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15408 Neman Dr have any available units?
15408 Neman Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15408 Neman Dr have?
Some of 15408 Neman Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15408 Neman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15408 Neman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15408 Neman Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15408 Neman Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 15408 Neman Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15408 Neman Dr offers parking.
Does 15408 Neman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15408 Neman Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15408 Neman Dr have a pool?
No, 15408 Neman Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15408 Neman Dr have accessible units?
No, 15408 Neman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15408 Neman Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15408 Neman Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
