15408 Neman Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

All utilities INCLUDED. You don't have to worry about electricity or water/sewage.

Two-levels 3Br 1.5 bath townhouse. Hardwood flooring throughout the house. Fenced backyard. Spacious deck/patio. Washer & Dryer included - extra storage space in laundry room. 2 Parking lots allocated in front of the house.

Living area: 1,120sf

House is located in Oak Pond Community, Bowie 20716 - a Neat and quiet neighborhood, less than 5 minutes from Bowie Town Center. Easy access to Route 50. Convenient commute to Annapolis & DC

For just $1800/month

Move-in Ready!!!

Only contact me if you are ready to MOVE IN NOW!