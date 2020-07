Amenities

some paid utils microwave internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Available 04/01/20 Spacious room for Rent with full bathroom - Property Id: 234634



Spacious Room for Rent with full bathroom in Bowie, near 197 and RT50, Free Wifi, Electric and water included. No kitchen just mini fridge and microwave. No Pets, No smoking.

Preferred single person.

$750 deposit, $750 month rent.

AVAILABLE April 01, 2020

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234634

Property Id 234634



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5613995)