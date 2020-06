Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

Enjoy living inside and out of this updated 4 Bed, 2 full, 2 half bath colonial on a corner lot in lovely Tall Oaks Crossing neighborhood of Bowie. Hardwood floors throughout main floor, updated kitchen, finished basement, large deck and fenced yard. Convenient to Bowie Town Center, but also great for commutes to DC, Baltimore, Annapolis, Joint Base Andrews, and Ft. Meade. $2,750/mo, $2,750 security deposit. Call Steve at 240-687-4794.