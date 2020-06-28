All apartments in Bowie
Bowie, MD
13908 AMBERLY COURT
Last updated March 7 2020 at 7:13 AM

13908 AMBERLY COURT

13908 Amberly Court · No Longer Available
Location

13908 Amberly Court, Bowie, MD 20720

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Meticulously maintained and beautifully renovated 6 bedroom (2 NTC in basement) 3.5 bath colonial with appx 3,200 SF of living space for rent for the first time! Open floor plan and lots of natural light. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and separate dining area. Fully finished walk out basement with a full bathroom and 2 dens which can be used as bedrooms. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Large backyard is fully fenced. 4th bedroom on the upper floor is currently being used as an extended walk-in closet. Roof, HVAC and windows new in 2015.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13908 AMBERLY COURT have any available units?
13908 AMBERLY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 13908 AMBERLY COURT have?
Some of 13908 AMBERLY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13908 AMBERLY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13908 AMBERLY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13908 AMBERLY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13908 AMBERLY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 13908 AMBERLY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 13908 AMBERLY COURT offers parking.
Does 13908 AMBERLY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13908 AMBERLY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13908 AMBERLY COURT have a pool?
No, 13908 AMBERLY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 13908 AMBERLY COURT have accessible units?
No, 13908 AMBERLY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13908 AMBERLY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13908 AMBERLY COURT has units with dishwashers.
