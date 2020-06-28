13908 AMBERLY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Meticulously maintained and beautifully renovated 6 bedroom (2 NTC in basement) 3.5 bath colonial with appx 3,200 SF of living space for rent for the first time! Open floor plan and lots of natural light. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and separate dining area. Fully finished walk out basement with a full bathroom and 2 dens which can be used as bedrooms. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Large backyard is fully fenced. 4th bedroom on the upper floor is currently being used as an extended walk-in closet. Roof, HVAC and windows new in 2015.