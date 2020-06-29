13111 IDLEWILD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Newly remolded 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Colonial Style Home. Spacious kitchen, large dining room, library/study room area, and huge family room in this open flowing layout. This home also features a large semi-private back yard. Granite, Travertine Stone/ SS Appliances and Maple US-made honey cabinets in the kitchen. Tiled laundry room with brand new Maytag washer/dryer and tankless hotwater heater. Engineered Oak flooring throughout entire first level. Plush carpet in all three large upstairs bedrooms with spacious closets. Beautiful bathrooms in Travertine Stone. Shopping centers just down the street. Super convenient location to RT 450 and RT 3. BWI and Ft Meade/NSA are 30 minutes. Absolutely Gorgeous!!!!