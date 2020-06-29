All apartments in Bowie
13111 IDLEWILD DRIVE

13111 Idlewild Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13111 Idlewild Drive, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly remolded 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Colonial Style Home. Spacious kitchen, large dining room, library/study room area, and huge family room in this open flowing layout. This home also features a large semi-private back yard. Granite, Travertine Stone/ SS Appliances and Maple US-made honey cabinets in the kitchen. Tiled laundry room with brand new Maytag washer/dryer and tankless hotwater heater. Engineered Oak flooring throughout entire first level. Plush carpet in all three large upstairs bedrooms with spacious closets. Beautiful bathrooms in Travertine Stone. Shopping centers just down the street. Super convenient location to RT 450 and RT 3. BWI and Ft Meade/NSA are 30 minutes. Absolutely Gorgeous!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13111 IDLEWILD DRIVE have any available units?
13111 IDLEWILD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 13111 IDLEWILD DRIVE have?
Some of 13111 IDLEWILD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13111 IDLEWILD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13111 IDLEWILD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13111 IDLEWILD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13111 IDLEWILD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 13111 IDLEWILD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13111 IDLEWILD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13111 IDLEWILD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13111 IDLEWILD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13111 IDLEWILD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13111 IDLEWILD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13111 IDLEWILD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13111 IDLEWILD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13111 IDLEWILD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13111 IDLEWILD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
