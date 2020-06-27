One level living at its finest with fenced in yard! Hardwood flooring in the living room with an inviting wood burning fireplace for cold, winter nights! Two car garage with extended driveway! Freshly painted with new carpeting!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12214 WESTMONT LANE have any available units?
12214 WESTMONT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 12214 WESTMONT LANE have?
Some of 12214 WESTMONT LANE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12214 WESTMONT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12214 WESTMONT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.