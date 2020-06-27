All apartments in Bowie
Bowie, MD
12214 WESTMONT LANE
12214 WESTMONT LANE

Location

12214 Westmont Lane, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One level living at its finest with fenced in yard! Hardwood flooring in the living room with an inviting wood burning fireplace for cold, winter nights! Two car garage with extended driveway! Freshly painted with new carpeting!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12214 WESTMONT LANE have any available units?
12214 WESTMONT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 12214 WESTMONT LANE have?
Some of 12214 WESTMONT LANE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12214 WESTMONT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12214 WESTMONT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12214 WESTMONT LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12214 WESTMONT LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 12214 WESTMONT LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12214 WESTMONT LANE offers parking.
Does 12214 WESTMONT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12214 WESTMONT LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12214 WESTMONT LANE have a pool?
No, 12214 WESTMONT LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12214 WESTMONT LANE have accessible units?
No, 12214 WESTMONT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12214 WESTMONT LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12214 WESTMONT LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
