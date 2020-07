Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool pool table bike storage garage dogs allowed cats allowed business center conference room internet cafe elevator fire pit green community shuffle board internet access media room pet friendly

Luxury high-rise-style apartment homes... rising in the heart of Bethesda's bustling Woodmont Triangle neighborhood. Bainbridge Bethesda is a 17-story apartment community that features striking architecture, thoughtfully-designed floor plans, distinctive amenities and unparalleled interior finishes. Living at Bainbridge Bethesda means living in the center of it all - great shops, scores of restaurants and the convenience of having the Metro a few blocks away.