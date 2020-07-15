9211 BARDON ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

VERY well maintained home 1 block to NIH in popular Maplewood neighborhood. Truly an incredible location located seconds to METRO, 495 access, downtown Bethesda, Strathmore, Parks and jog/biking paths and seconds to WALTER REED! Hardwoods throughout 3 levels, interior painted, large rooms, spacious finished basement, sun room off dining room. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now.. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.