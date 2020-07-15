All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:12 AM

9211 BARDON ROAD

9211 Bardon Road · (301) 258-9100
Location

9211 Bardon Road, Bethesda, MD 20814

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
VERY well maintained home 1 block to NIH in popular Maplewood neighborhood. Truly an incredible location located seconds to METRO, 495 access, downtown Bethesda, Strathmore, Parks and jog/biking paths and seconds to WALTER REED! Hardwoods throughout 3 levels, interior painted, large rooms, spacious finished basement, sun room off dining room. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now.. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9211 BARDON ROAD have any available units?
9211 BARDON ROAD has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9211 BARDON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9211 BARDON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9211 BARDON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9211 BARDON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 9211 BARDON ROAD offer parking?
No, 9211 BARDON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 9211 BARDON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9211 BARDON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9211 BARDON ROAD have a pool?
No, 9211 BARDON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9211 BARDON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9211 BARDON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9211 BARDON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9211 BARDON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9211 BARDON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9211 BARDON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
