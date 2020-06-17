7809 WOODMONT AVE #3A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony elevator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator

Location, location, location....exception apartment living in the heart of downtown Bethesda (Woodmont Triangle with private elevator access to the unit. Chic and modern with industrial accents, no detail has been spared in this gorgeous one bedroom, balcony, and one full bath. This apartment offers city living with all the comforts, including a modern gourmet kitchen, walls of windows, in unit washer/dryer, and a large family room area. Enjoy easy access to metro, restaurants, shopping and entertainment.