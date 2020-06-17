All apartments in Bethesda
Bethesda, MD
7809 WOODMONT AVE #3A
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:40 PM

7809 WOODMONT AVE #3A

7809 Woodmont Avenue · (866) 677-6937
Location

7809 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
Location, location, location....exception apartment living in the heart of downtown Bethesda (Woodmont Triangle with private elevator access to the unit. Chic and modern with industrial accents, no detail has been spared in this gorgeous one bedroom, balcony, and one full bath. This apartment offers city living with all the comforts, including a modern gourmet kitchen, walls of windows, in unit washer/dryer, and a large family room area. Enjoy easy access to metro, restaurants, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7809 WOODMONT AVE #3A have any available units?
7809 WOODMONT AVE #3A has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7809 WOODMONT AVE #3A currently offering any rent specials?
7809 WOODMONT AVE #3A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7809 WOODMONT AVE #3A pet-friendly?
No, 7809 WOODMONT AVE #3A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 7809 WOODMONT AVE #3A offer parking?
No, 7809 WOODMONT AVE #3A does not offer parking.
Does 7809 WOODMONT AVE #3A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7809 WOODMONT AVE #3A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7809 WOODMONT AVE #3A have a pool?
No, 7809 WOODMONT AVE #3A does not have a pool.
Does 7809 WOODMONT AVE #3A have accessible units?
No, 7809 WOODMONT AVE #3A does not have accessible units.
Does 7809 WOODMONT AVE #3A have units with dishwashers?
No, 7809 WOODMONT AVE #3A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7809 WOODMONT AVE #3A have units with air conditioning?
No, 7809 WOODMONT AVE #3A does not have units with air conditioning.
