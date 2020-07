Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge 24hr gym parking garage key fob access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging cc payments coffee bar community garden courtyard dog grooming area e-payments green community internet access lobby media room new construction online portal smoke-free community

At the corner of Norfolk and Fairmont Avenues, 7770 Norfolk is centrally located in Bethesda’s sought after Woodmont Triangle. Known for its vibrant energy and eclectic style, Woodmont Triangle is Bethesda's epicenter of gourmet dining, art galleries, entertainment and boutique shopping. 7770 Norfolk’s unique Bethesda apartments provide the rare opportunity for you to claim the ultimate living experience as your own. A collection of versatile studio, one, two and three bedroom floor plans appeal to both the tradition and contemporary tastes and suit a variety of lifestyles.