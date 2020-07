Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Stunning 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the sought after Adagio. Located in the heart of Bethesda on the corner of Bradley and Wisconsin. The unit is amazing with beautiful hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, floor to ceiling windows, custom closets, Lutron electric shades and a large private terrace.. The unit includes 1 garage parking spot. Located steps from all that Bethesda has to offer!