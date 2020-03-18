5920 Anniston Road

Amenities

Big Beautiful Home Minutes to Downtown Bethesda! - Are you looking for big beautiful home? Congrats! You've found it. Welcome to your recently built house located a few minutes to downtown Bethesda and an even shorter distance to the Beltway. As you walk through the front door you'll see a lovely living room and dining area. The open kitchen features chef quality gas range, center island, stone counters and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen shares the same atmosphere as a family gathering area so people can do their own thing and still be close. The main level also has a separate office/den/playroom. Upstairs offers 4 well sized bedrooms and another den/media room. With 3 full bathrooms, no one has to worry too much about having to share. The impressive master suite has a cavernous stand up shower, separate soaking tub and dual sinks. 2 walk in closets can accommodate expansive wardrobes. The basement is unfinished and is utilized for storage as well as a play area including the ping pong table that's there now. Outdoors is a decent backyard that is going to be upgraded with a deck that is about to begin construction. Come take a look!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5825606)