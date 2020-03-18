All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

5920 Anniston Road

5920 Anniston Road · (301) 237-4950
Location

5920 Anniston Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5920 Anniston Road · Avail. now

$5,200

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Big Beautiful Home Minutes to Downtown Bethesda! - Are you looking for big beautiful home? Congrats! You've found it. Welcome to your recently built house located a few minutes to downtown Bethesda and an even shorter distance to the Beltway. As you walk through the front door you'll see a lovely living room and dining area. The open kitchen features chef quality gas range, center island, stone counters and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen shares the same atmosphere as a family gathering area so people can do their own thing and still be close. The main level also has a separate office/den/playroom. Upstairs offers 4 well sized bedrooms and another den/media room. With 3 full bathrooms, no one has to worry too much about having to share. The impressive master suite has a cavernous stand up shower, separate soaking tub and dual sinks. 2 walk in closets can accommodate expansive wardrobes. The basement is unfinished and is utilized for storage as well as a play area including the ping pong table that's there now. Outdoors is a decent backyard that is going to be upgraded with a deck that is about to begin construction. Come take a look!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5825606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5920 Anniston Road have any available units?
5920 Anniston Road has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5920 Anniston Road have?
Some of 5920 Anniston Road's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5920 Anniston Road currently offering any rent specials?
5920 Anniston Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5920 Anniston Road pet-friendly?
No, 5920 Anniston Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5920 Anniston Road offer parking?
No, 5920 Anniston Road does not offer parking.
Does 5920 Anniston Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5920 Anniston Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5920 Anniston Road have a pool?
No, 5920 Anniston Road does not have a pool.
Does 5920 Anniston Road have accessible units?
No, 5920 Anniston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5920 Anniston Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5920 Anniston Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5920 Anniston Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5920 Anniston Road does not have units with air conditioning.
