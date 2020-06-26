5503 GLENWOOD ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home has had a history of rock star tenants that have blessed it and placed it on the map! Local magazines has noted it as the haven of love! IT is magic! Loved for and cared for. Charming brick cape cod on pretty street in Whitman schools. Really close to downtown Bethesda shops, NIH and Suburban Hospital (behind home) . LARGE, BRIGHT SUNROOM/FAMILY ROOM ADDITION OUT TO PATIO. Table space kitchen, off street parking, contrast paint, upstairs laundry, fenced in yard, pets acceptable (case by case). Fenced in private level lot. HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU-OUT. ANDERSON WINDOWS.