5503 GLENWOOD ROAD
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:25 PM

5503 GLENWOOD ROAD

5503 Glenwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

5503 Glenwood Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has had a history of rock star tenants that have blessed it and placed it on the map! Local magazines has noted it as the haven of love! IT is magic! Loved for and cared for. Charming brick cape cod on pretty street in Whitman schools. Really close to downtown Bethesda shops, NIH and Suburban Hospital (behind home) . LARGE, BRIGHT SUNROOM/FAMILY ROOM ADDITION OUT TO PATIO. Table space kitchen, off street parking, contrast paint, upstairs laundry, fenced in yard, pets acceptable (case by case). Fenced in private level lot. HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU-OUT. ANDERSON WINDOWS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

