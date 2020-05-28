All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:33 PM

5100 DORSET AVENUE

5100 Dorset Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5100 Dorset Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
elevator
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Extremly Rare Kenwood Opportunity! 1,500 sf, corner penthouse unit overlooking the Crescent Trail.. Virtual Walkthrough: https://vimeo.com/402178629/fc8672472b (Copy & paste into your browser)Space, Views, Light, Location and Comfort. Bigger than many single family homes, you can expand in this tree top views unit. of 1500 Sq Ft with 3 Bedrooms, one currently used as a very large dressing room, and 2 nicely remodeled bathrooms. Hardwood floors, refinished in natural matte, expand through the ample Living and (separate) Dining rooms. Kitchen was updated using clean and elegant backsplash, floors and countertops. The location is pretty walkable: Whole Foods is less than 0.2 miles away and Downtown Bethesda is a short way through the Crescent Trail! The unit includes 2 Parking Spots: one assigned underground, one unassigned, and a generous extra storage. 1 assigned underground parking space with additional private parking for owners, and guests. Coop fee includes ALL utilities, ALL taxes. See the virtual tour here> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8GbxMqqCyxN

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 DORSET AVENUE have any available units?
5100 DORSET AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5100 DORSET AVENUE have?
Some of 5100 DORSET AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 DORSET AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5100 DORSET AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 DORSET AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5100 DORSET AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5100 DORSET AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5100 DORSET AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5100 DORSET AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5100 DORSET AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 DORSET AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5100 DORSET AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5100 DORSET AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5100 DORSET AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 DORSET AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5100 DORSET AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5100 DORSET AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5100 DORSET AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

