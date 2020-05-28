5100 DORSET AVENUE

Amenities

Extremly Rare Kenwood Opportunity! 1,500 sf, corner penthouse unit overlooking the Crescent Trail.. Virtual Walkthrough: https://vimeo.com/402178629/fc8672472b (Copy & paste into your browser)Space, Views, Light, Location and Comfort. Bigger than many single family homes, you can expand in this tree top views unit. of 1500 Sq Ft with 3 Bedrooms, one currently used as a very large dressing room, and 2 nicely remodeled bathrooms. Hardwood floors, refinished in natural matte, expand through the ample Living and (separate) Dining rooms. Kitchen was updated using clean and elegant backsplash, floors and countertops. The location is pretty walkable: Whole Foods is less than 0.2 miles away and Downtown Bethesda is a short way through the Crescent Trail! The unit includes 2 Parking Spots: one assigned underground, one unassigned, and a generous extra storage. 1 assigned underground parking space with additional private parking for owners, and guests. Coop fee includes ALL utilities, ALL taxes. See the virtual tour here> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8GbxMqqCyxN