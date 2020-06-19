5014 DEL RAY AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

"R*E*A*D*Y* TO GO!! Amazing SF House in Downtown BETHESDA - seconds from METRO - Seconds from Bethesda Elementary - Seconds from all Downtown Bethesda has to offer. STUNNING Renovation from Top to Bottom. Level Brick and Hardi-Plank Siding, Fully finished basement with nanny / in-law suite with walk out level access to secluded rear yard. Main Level and Upper Level Newly finished Harwood floors, New Hardware, New Lights, New Paint, New wiring, New Boiler Heating System, New Tile, New Kitchen with Granite and Stainless High Quality products, New Designer Tiles in all bathrooms, OFF STREET parking for 3 cars, side entrance and front entrance to house, Embassies Welcome - Long Term Leases Welcome - Check out the awesome Virtual Tour.