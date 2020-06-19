All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 5014 DEL RAY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
5014 DEL RAY AVENUE
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

5014 DEL RAY AVENUE

5014 Del Ray Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5014 Del Ray Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
"R*E*A*D*Y* TO GO!! Amazing SF House in Downtown BETHESDA - seconds from METRO - Seconds from Bethesda Elementary - Seconds from all Downtown Bethesda has to offer. STUNNING Renovation from Top to Bottom. Level Brick and Hardi-Plank Siding, Fully finished basement with nanny / in-law suite with walk out level access to secluded rear yard. Main Level and Upper Level Newly finished Harwood floors, New Hardware, New Lights, New Paint, New wiring, New Boiler Heating System, New Tile, New Kitchen with Granite and Stainless High Quality products, New Designer Tiles in all bathrooms, OFF STREET parking for 3 cars, side entrance and front entrance to house, Embassies Welcome - Long Term Leases Welcome - Check out the awesome Virtual Tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5014 DEL RAY AVENUE have any available units?
5014 DEL RAY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5014 DEL RAY AVENUE have?
Some of 5014 DEL RAY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5014 DEL RAY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5014 DEL RAY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5014 DEL RAY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5014 DEL RAY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5014 DEL RAY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5014 DEL RAY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5014 DEL RAY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5014 DEL RAY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5014 DEL RAY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5014 DEL RAY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5014 DEL RAY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5014 DEL RAY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5014 DEL RAY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5014 DEL RAY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5014 DEL RAY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5014 DEL RAY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University