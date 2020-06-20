All apartments in Bethesda
Bethesda, MD
4901 HAMPDEN LN #PH-704
4901 HAMPDEN LN #PH-704

4901 Hampden Lane · (866) 677-6937
Bethesda
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

4901 Hampden Lane, Bethesda, MD 20814

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$9,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
parking
garage
guest parking
hot tub
EXCITING OPPORTUNITY to lease this brand new 2 bedroom + den condominium with 2676 sf on the penthouse level in The Lauren, located in the HEART of downtown Bethesda! First time offered for lease - this condo has an incredible, private 1300 sf rooftop terrace with built-in summer kitchen and outdoor TV. The over sized owner's suite has endless closet space and the most luxurious master bath that rivals any ultra high-end spa. State-of-the-art appliances in the gourmet kitchen include Wolf, Subzero, Bosch, Miele and large slab marble countertops. Appointed with wide plank hardwood flooring, limestone/marble flooring, a double sided linear, gas fireplace, plus a home automation system. Amenities abound in this luxury building including temperature controlled wine storage in the Lauren's private Onyx Wine/Entertaining Lounge., 24 hour concierge and guest parking on site. Exclusive elevator access into this penthouse unit. Condo also available for lease with an option to purchase. Available furnished upon request at additional cost. Short term lease considered but not preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 HAMPDEN LN #PH-704 have any available units?
4901 HAMPDEN LN #PH-704 has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4901 HAMPDEN LN #PH-704 have?
Some of 4901 HAMPDEN LN #PH-704's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4901 HAMPDEN LN #PH-704 currently offering any rent specials?
4901 HAMPDEN LN #PH-704 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 HAMPDEN LN #PH-704 pet-friendly?
No, 4901 HAMPDEN LN #PH-704 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 4901 HAMPDEN LN #PH-704 offer parking?
Yes, 4901 HAMPDEN LN #PH-704 does offer parking.
Does 4901 HAMPDEN LN #PH-704 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4901 HAMPDEN LN #PH-704 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 HAMPDEN LN #PH-704 have a pool?
No, 4901 HAMPDEN LN #PH-704 does not have a pool.
Does 4901 HAMPDEN LN #PH-704 have accessible units?
No, 4901 HAMPDEN LN #PH-704 does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 HAMPDEN LN #PH-704 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4901 HAMPDEN LN #PH-704 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4901 HAMPDEN LN #PH-704 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4901 HAMPDEN LN #PH-704 does not have units with air conditioning.
