4901 HAMPDEN LN #PH-704

EXCITING OPPORTUNITY to lease this brand new 2 bedroom + den condominium with 2676 sf on the penthouse level in The Lauren, located in the HEART of downtown Bethesda! First time offered for lease - this condo has an incredible, private 1300 sf rooftop terrace with built-in summer kitchen and outdoor TV. The over sized owner's suite has endless closet space and the most luxurious master bath that rivals any ultra high-end spa. State-of-the-art appliances in the gourmet kitchen include Wolf, Subzero, Bosch, Miele and large slab marble countertops. Appointed with wide plank hardwood flooring, limestone/marble flooring, a double sided linear, gas fireplace, plus a home automation system. Amenities abound in this luxury building including temperature controlled wine storage in the Lauren's private Onyx Wine/Entertaining Lounge., 24 hour concierge and guest parking on site. Exclusive elevator access into this penthouse unit. Condo also available for lease with an option to purchase. Available furnished upon request at additional cost. Short term lease considered but not preferred.