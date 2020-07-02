4821 Montgomery Ln APT 306

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rarely available luxury condo in the Edgemoor. Freshly painted, 2br, 2.5ba plus den located in the heart of Bethesda, close to shopping, restaurants and across the street from the Metro. Includes 2-parking spaces.



Property Highlights:

- 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with Den

- Hardwoods throughout the main area

- Each bedroom has an ensuite and occupys separate wings of condo

- Washer & Dryer in unit

- 2 Covered Parking Space included in rent

- Abundant natural light throughout

- Available now



(RLNE5392426)