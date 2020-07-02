All apartments in Bethesda
4821 Montgomery Ln APT 306
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

4821 Montgomery Ln APT 306

4821 Montgomery Lane · No Longer Available
Bethesda
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

4821 Montgomery Lane, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rarely available luxury condo in the Edgemoor. Freshly painted, 2br, 2.5ba plus den located in the heart of Bethesda, close to shopping, restaurants and across the street from the Metro. Includes 2-parking spaces.

Property Highlights:
- 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with Den
- Hardwoods throughout the main area
- Each bedroom has an ensuite and occupys separate wings of condo
- Washer & Dryer in unit
- 2 Covered Parking Space included in rent
- Abundant natural light throughout
- Available now

(RLNE5392426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

