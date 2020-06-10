All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 21 MAPLEWOOD PARK COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
21 MAPLEWOOD PARK COURT
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:44 AM

21 MAPLEWOOD PARK COURT

21 Maplewood Park Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

21 Maplewood Park Court, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 4 level townhome in Bethesda. Hardwood floors span the living room, dining room, and family room on the main level. The updated eat-in kitchen features newer silestone countertops and upgraded appliances. The master bedroom has two walk-in closets with built-ins and and attached full bath with soaking tub, separate shower, and dual vanities. The 4th level bedroom features lovely skylights and there is space for storage in the attic. The full, fully finished basement is equipped with a full bath, large recreation space, bonus room, and wetbar. Home has a beautiful, fenced brick patio, detached 1 car garage, and driveway. Good credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 MAPLEWOOD PARK COURT have any available units?
21 MAPLEWOOD PARK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 21 MAPLEWOOD PARK COURT have?
Some of 21 MAPLEWOOD PARK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 MAPLEWOOD PARK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
21 MAPLEWOOD PARK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 MAPLEWOOD PARK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 21 MAPLEWOOD PARK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 21 MAPLEWOOD PARK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 21 MAPLEWOOD PARK COURT offers parking.
Does 21 MAPLEWOOD PARK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 MAPLEWOOD PARK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 MAPLEWOOD PARK COURT have a pool?
No, 21 MAPLEWOOD PARK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 21 MAPLEWOOD PARK COURT have accessible units?
No, 21 MAPLEWOOD PARK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 21 MAPLEWOOD PARK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 MAPLEWOOD PARK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 MAPLEWOOD PARK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 MAPLEWOOD PARK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20815
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University