21 MAPLEWOOD PARK COURT

Gorgeous 4 level townhome in Bethesda. Hardwood floors span the living room, dining room, and family room on the main level. The updated eat-in kitchen features newer silestone countertops and upgraded appliances. The master bedroom has two walk-in closets with built-ins and and attached full bath with soaking tub, separate shower, and dual vanities. The 4th level bedroom features lovely skylights and there is space for storage in the attic. The full, fully finished basement is equipped with a full bath, large recreation space, bonus room, and wetbar. Home has a beautiful, fenced brick patio, detached 1 car garage, and driveway. Good credit required.